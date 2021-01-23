Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge donned his Papa Emeritus IV frontman persona when he joined The Hellacopters on TV for a cover of a classic Rolling Stones hit.

Papa Emeritus IV teamed up with The Hellacopters for a performance of the Stone's "Sympathy For The Devil" on "Pa Sparet", a quiz show on the Swedish network SVT on Friday night (January 22nd).

Forge revealed last fall that he was planning to enter the studio this month to begin recording the next Ghost album. He told Sweden Rock Magazine, "The actual recording will last around six weeks and then there's two to three weeks of mixing and mastering.

"So sometime in March the record should be finished, but it won't be released until after the summer. As it looks now, knock on wood, we will then go on tour. We won't release an album until we know that we are actually going on tour. The album release will coincide with the start of a tour." Watch the television performance below:

