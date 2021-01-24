Dead Lord To Stream 'Surrender' Release Show

Event poster courtesy The Orchard

Dead Lord have announced that they will streaming a special free release show for their new album, "Surrender", this coming Thursday (January 28th).

The free "Surrender" release show will be streamed on January 28th at 2PM EST/11AM PST via the band's YouTube channel, and the performance was staged from Studio Kapsylen.



The band had this to say, "Remember fun? What it felt like hear loud electric guitars, the crashing of the drums, or the rumble of the bass? Do you remember how good the beer tasted when it was accompanied by the sweet sound-sensation of rock and roll music?

"Well, in these times, it can be hard to bring that feeling to mind, but luckily you have your favorite lads in Dead Lord to remind of all the good times. We're glad to be able to share with y'all a little snippet of a fun night in Stockholm Rock City not that long ago.

"Dead Lord live at Studio Kapsylen, featuring loud rock and roll, friends with real faces and beer. What more can you want?" states Dead Lord about the release show." Check it out below (once available):

Related Stories

More Dead Lord News