The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance

(hennemusic) The Band are streaming an unreleased live version of their 1970 classic, "Time To Kill", as the latest preview to the a series of expanded 50th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, "Stage Fright."

Captured during a June 1971 performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London, the tune is one of several previously-unavailable recordings on the 2021 project, which also presents a new stereo mix of the original album alongside an impromptu late night jam in a hotel room in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta.

With the help of Bob Clearmountain, the recordings of the London appearance have been restored nearly five decades later, allowing listeners to experience what Robbie Robertson calls "One of the greatest live concerts The Band ever played."

"Time To Kill" follows the 2020 remix of "The Shape I'm In" and an alternate mix of "Sleeping" as the third preview of the 50th anniversary package.

Formats include a Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl boxed set with book; 2CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited 180-gram color vinyl. Stream the song here.

