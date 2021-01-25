Epica Release 'Rivers' Video

Epica have released a music video for their new single "Rivers". The ballad comes from their forthcoming album "Omega," which is set to hit stores on February 26th.
Simone Simons had the following to say about the new track, "Our third single has arrived! 'Rivers' symbolizes the calmness and at the same time the uncertainty in life, the ebb and flow.
"The calm water represents peace, and a strong river stream means that you have to face challenges and swim against the tide of life." Watch the video below:
