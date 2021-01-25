.

Epica Release 'Rivers' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Epica Release 'Rivers' Video
Single art

Epica have released a music video for their new single "Rivers". The ballad comes from their forthcoming album "Omega," which is set to hit stores on February 26th.

Simone Simons had the following to say about the new track, "Our third single has arrived! 'Rivers' symbolizes the calmness and at the same time the uncertainty in life, the ebb and flow.

"The calm water represents peace, and a strong river stream means that you have to face challenges and swim against the tide of life." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Epica Release 'Rivers' Video

Epica Unplug For 'Abyss Of Time'

Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic

Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Epica Unleash 'Abyss Of Time' Video

System Divide Recruit Epica Star For Comeback Song

Epica and Apocalyptica Share Rescheduled Tour Dates

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

More Epica News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel- System Of A Down Announce Livestream and Video Premiere- Genesis Reschedule Reunion Tour- more

Reviews

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel

System Of A Down Announce Livestream and Video Premiere

Genesis Reschedule Reunion Tour and Share Rehearsal Video

Epica Release 'Rivers' Video

Stephen Pearcy Open To Make Ratt Album With Original Members

OK Go Release Two Cover Versions Of The Zombies' Classic

Lee Rocker Pays Homage To Elvis With 'Graceland Auctions' Video

Soen Go Dystopian With 'Illusion' Video