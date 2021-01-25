Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel

Radio channel promo image

The Foo Fighters are teaming up with SiriusXM to celebrate the release of their new album "Medicine At Midnight" with a special live performance and the launch of a special branded radio channel.

They will be kicking things off with the launch of Foo Fighters Radio, a limited timed channel on the satellite radio network, on February 3rd at 12 PM ET that will feature "the band sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, b-sides, and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career", according to the announcement.

The band will also be playing a special show for the network's listeners on February 5 at 5 p.m. ET and PT with their Foo Fighters LIVE From The SiriusXM Garage special performance from Los Angeles.

Then at midnight, the station will broadcast the album in its entirety for a track-by-track special that will be hosted by the band. SiriusXM's Scott Greenstein had this to say, "From their inception in mid-'90s to their recent performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration celebration, FOO FIGHTERS remain one of America's biggest rock bands.

"They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and onstage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a FOO FIGHTERS concert from our L.A. studios next week.

"They are a rock band that grabs you and won't let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners."

