Soen Go Dystopian With 'Illusion' Video

Soen have released a music video for their new track 'Illusion', which follows the "tale of a father and daughter in their quest for survival in a dystopian universe."
The song comes from veteran metal band's forthcoming fifth studio album, "Imperial" that is set to be released by Silver Lining Music this coming Friday, January 29th 2021.
Martin Lopez says of the new song, "Illusion is a song about the shared responsibility amongst us if we wish to improve the world, change has to be made by us, you and me...the people.
"It's about the frustration of feeling powerless but also the hope in realizing that things can be changed for the better, if we stop criticizing each other and making enemies of ourselves by blindly following the ideas of politicians and their media."
Frontman Joel Ekelef added, "we can't just sit around and wait for those in power to help, they are preoccupied with battling each other in matters of greed and power."
Video producer, Daniele Zed Berretta, had this to say, "The 'Illusion' video is about dreamers. There are people who are ready to lose everything to follow their dreams, no matter the cost. Others are afraid of making dreams come true, so they stop right before fulfilling them, just to keep dreaming." Watch the video below:
