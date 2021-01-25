Stephen Pearcy Open To Make Ratt Album With Original Members

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy says that he would be willing to make a new record with the band if it would involve a reunion of the original members, and any other lineup would not make sense.
Pearcy made the comments during an appearance on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last week. He said, "I wouldn't wanna put a Ratt record out there without the original guys. I mean, it just wouldn't make sense. We've tried it.
"Look, I accepted it a long time ago when Robbin left the band, we lost a big element of direction. He was my right-hand man creating this monster. And I knew it, I knew once he was out, we would be going through motions.
"It's all cool, and it's great, but how many replacements can you have in a band and still consider it legit? So, if we're gonna have something on plastic, so to speak, forever, I'd rather have the original band do a record and just not do a Ratt record until that day comes, if it ever happens."
