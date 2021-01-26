Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed

Event banner promo

A tribute concert for late Rush legend Neil Peart has been delayed for a third time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Night For Neil is now set to take place on November 6th.

The special event was originally planned for May 16th of last year but organizers were forced to move the event to April 17th of this year and has now been pushed back to the newly announced November date.

A Night For Neil will be taking place at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Organizers had this to say, "Overtime Angels, in coordination with the Meridian Centre, will be evaluating any quarantine protocols or travel restrictions to Canada three months prior to the new date so that all the fans who have purchased tickets have a reasonable amount of time to reschedule any associated travel/hotel reservations.

"We are so grateful for our fans and appreciate your patience, understanding and heartfelt passion as we hope we can soon hold A Night for Neil - The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration." Find more details here.

Related Stories

Rush's Geddy Lee To Perform With Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Neil Peart's Hometown To Further Honor The Rush Legend

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video 2020 In Review

Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves' 2020 In Review

Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

More Rush News