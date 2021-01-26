Singled Out: Iron Will's Total Recall

Alt rockers Iron Will recently released their new single "Total Recall" and to celebrate we have asked William Walsh to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:

Have you ever heard of shiny object syndrome? It is the tendency for someone to chase something new, which in contrast causes lost focus on the present. I think it is natural for us as humans to always be searching for the next best thing or how our lives would be so much better if something was different.

"Am I what you crave, well you're too late, this subtle way, you torture me." But is that always true? Some will disrupt entire relationships or families just for infatuation & temptation, only to regret losing what they had. And this concept was the premise for Total Recall.

"So recall all you own, I'm never coming home, I've never felt so wrong, I've never felt so wrong." This track started with a backyard acoustic jam, where we started rocking the verse groove and it grew organically. I finished it within two days of coming up with the original idea! Looping the verse riff at the home studio gave birth to the intro of the song and is still one my favorite guitar leads to play. It will always be a staple in our live set and our fans know it's time to move once it kicks in. We love the high energy/upbeat vibe of the song, and how it's juxtaposed with a serious message.

Don't give into the vanity metrics and the "next best thing". Take a minute for introspection, focus on the present and your relationships today.

