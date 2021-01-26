We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour

Video still

We Came As Romans shared some good news and bad news with fans on Monday (January 26th). The bad news being they have postponed their TPAS tour, but the good news is this allowing them to work on their next album.

The band shared the following update via social media, "We are incredibly bummed to announce that due to the current climate surrounding Covid-19, the TPAS tour we had planned for this spring will once again be moved to a later time frame.

"We will hold off on announcing new dates until there is more certainty the shows will play out. You can get refunds for your tickets at point of purchase.

"This announcement isn't all bad news though! We've officially entered the studio and started recording our sixth full length record! And while we work on this record to bring you new music this summer, we're working on something special to make up for our tour postponement.

"So stay tuned, because we'll have more great news to announce soon."

Related Stories

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

We Came As Romans Tribute Kyle At First Show Since His Death

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

More We Came As Romans News