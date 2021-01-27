AC/DC Plotted Live Return Prior To Lockdown

Cover art

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams says that the band got back together early last year with an eye to playing some shows, but the pandemic lockdown prevented that and now they are hoping that it ends soon so they can hit the road to support their new album "Power Up".

Williams announced his plans to retire following the band's last tour in support of their "Rock Or Bust" album, but he decided to return to the group for the new album, an is looking forward to playing live to support the record.

Cliff did a wide-ranging interview with Bassplayer Magazine and he was asked at the end "So will we see Cliff back on stage with his band, virus permitting?"

He responded, “We want to. Earlier on this year [2020], we all got together and rehearsed for three weeks to see how it would be – and it was fabulous. The band was playing great and the conversation got around to ‘Is everyone up for playing some shows?’

“I said ‘I would love to play a few shows’ so everyone was like ‘Great! Let’s go home and get the guys to work on putting the shows together’, and then of course the world went on lockdown. We’re hoping that lifts, because we would love to play some shows.”

