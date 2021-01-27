.

Down By Law Share New Song 'Demin & Leather'

Keavin Wiggins | 01-27-2021

Cover art courtesy Glass Onyon

Down By Law are streaming their brand new song “Denim & Leather”. The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Lonely Town," which is set to hit stores on February 26th.

Sam Williams had this to say about the new record, “With some of the grittiest guitars, fastest tempos and most personal lyrics we’ve done in years, this is the quintessential down by law album.

"We took a little bit of what defines every era of DBL and updated it to coincide with our honed abilities. If you’ve ever liked DBL, I can’t imagine you won’t dig this album.

"If you’ve never owned one of our releases, this would be the one to start with.” Stream "Denim & Leather" below:


