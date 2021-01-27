Icon For Hire Unleash 'Waste My Hate'

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Icon For Hire have released a brand new single entitled "Waste My Hate". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Amorphous", which is set for release on February 19th.

Vocalist Ariel Bloomer had this to say, “’Waste My Hate’ was born from a feeling of unrest- it’s a reminder to stand your ground, fight for what you believe in, and not get sucked into the bullshit along the way.

“Musically, Shawn [Jump, guitarist] had fun creating the catchy blues guitar lick for the base of the track, which we coupled with a punchy guitar solo as well as a sing along chorus.

"It’s a fun, defiant fight song that we hope helps ward off some of the negativity that the world has been feeling as of late!” Stream the song below:

Related Stories

More Icon For Hire News