Metal Supergroup Down Plan To Make A Covers Album

Photo by Danin Drahos, provided by Earsplit

Metal supergroup Down appear to be back in action and they are planning to record a brand new covers album, according to drummer Jimmy Bower.

The band, which features Bower, along with Phil Anselmo (Pantera), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore), were supposed to perform at some music festivals last year that were sidelined by the pandemic lockdown.

Bower spoke with BraveWords about their plans for this year and he revealed, “We’re supposed to do a covers record pretty soon, that’s the next thing. We haven’t figured out exactly when we’re going to do it, or completely what songs yet, it’s just been an idea we’ve had forever.

"I know that’s in the works. Down was scheduled to play some festival shows last summer (2020) in Europe, and they got cancelled. I think we’re booked again this summer, but it just depends (on the COVID-19 pandemic) you know."

