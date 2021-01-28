Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion

(hennemusic) Journey singer Arnel Pineda has revealed that he still hopes Steve Perry will reunite with the band several decades after he last performed with the San Francisco-based outfit.

"I've been teasing Jonathan [Cain] and Neal [Schon]: 'Why don't you invite Steve Perry over for a tour?'", Pineda tells Rolling Stone. "Oh, my God. I never saw them back in the Eighties. I was just a young kid in Manila, just playing around, with no chance of going to the States and seeing their show, but they were one of my favorite bands ... I'm not losing [the hope] that one day he'll join the band for two or three songs. It would be one of the highlights of my life if that happens."

While scoring huge international success with Journey through the late 1970s and mid-1980s, Perry left the group in 1998; after working with a couple of singers, Schon invited Pineda to join the lineup in 2007 when he saw the rocker singing Journey covers on YouTube with Filipino band The Zoo.

"I'm just so blessed," explains Pineda. "I can't thank them enough, especially Neal Schon. He was the one that was really sold that I am the one since 2007. But then again, I still think, 'If only they could bring back Steve Perry.'"

When prompted that Perry's return would put him out of work, Pineda says: "That would be OK to me! I'm telling you. That's how much I adore him and I adore Journey and how much I adore Steve Perry." here.

