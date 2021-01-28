Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse

Cover art

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing video of a performance of the song "Don't Cry No Tears" as the second single from a new 1990 live package with Crazy Horse.

Available exclusively on the Neil Young Archives site, footage of the the opening track from 1975's "Zuma" follows live audio of "Country Home" as the second single from "Way Down In The Rust Bucket", which presents a rare club show before 800 fans at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA just two months after the release of "Ragged Glory" as the band warmed up for an impending arena tour in support of the project.

Due February 26, the band is featured delivering a three-hour-plus performance over three sets, with songs like "Love And Only Love" and "Like A Hurricane" both stretching past ten minutes each; the evening also marked the live debut of "Danger Bird", a track from "Zuma", as well as material from "Ragged Glory."

"This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites," shared Young recently. Watch the trailer and access the new live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

