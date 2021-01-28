Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have released a video for "Typhoons", the title track to their forthcoming album. Due April 30, "Typhoons" was self-produced for the most part, with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme overseeing one song and Paul Epworth working on a pair of tracks.

"Typhoons is what it sounds like to be truly lost in your own thoughts to a hellish extent but also about how dark spells, much like storms are not permanent," explains the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "This song was one those special moments where the process didn't resemble writing whatsoever. More like being tethered to the earth, receiving holy lightning. Look after each other and crank this until you see smoke."

The new album marks the follow-up to 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?", which entered the UK charts at No. 1 upon its release to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

