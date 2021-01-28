Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have released a video for "Typhoons", the title track to their forthcoming album. Due April 30, "Typhoons" was self-produced for the most part, with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme overseeing one song and Paul Epworth working on a pair of tracks.
"Typhoons is what it sounds like to be truly lost in your own thoughts to a hellish extent but also about how dark spells, much like storms are not permanent," explains the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "This song was one those special moments where the process didn't resemble writing whatsoever. More like being tethered to the earth, receiving holy lightning. Look after each other and crank this until you see smoke."
The new album marks the follow-up to 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?", which entered the UK charts at No. 1 upon its release to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'
Royal Blood Rock New Single On The Late Late Show
Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show
Royal Blood Premiere Video For New Single 'Trouble's Coming'
Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'
Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour
Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online
Royal Blood's Lollapalooza Full Performance Goes Online
Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural- Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion- Sammy Hagar Does Not Want Socially Distanced Shows- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
AC/DC Star Opted Out Of Retirement To Make Album With Malcolm In Mind
Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video
Styx Announce New Fix Live Concert Stream
Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP
Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion