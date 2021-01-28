Singled Out: Zach Brandon's Tell Everybody I Don't

Single art

Los Angeles artist Zach Brandon tell us about his hit single "Tell Everybody I Don't", which has scored over 221K views on YouTube for the video for that track. Here is the story:

Tell Everybody I Don't is a song that was inspired by the moment I realized I was covering up my post-breakup sadness. About a month after my breakup, I noticed that I was actually pretty sad about it, and I was going to text my friend to see if he could talk about it when I realized that telling him I'm sad would contradict my "I'm totally fine" attitude toward the whole thing. So, as most artists do, I wrote a song about that. The verses are meant to be more visual representations of the actual process of the song, but the gestalt of it can be easily found in the chorus: "Sometimes I'll think about you, and sometimes I wont. Sometimes, I'll think about you, and on the days that I do, I'll tell everybody I don't."

The song is meant to address the side of breakups that isn't so glamorous or gossip-drama-y, which is that usually, you're fine but it's just, kinda, like.... sad, you know? It's not like you're either destroyed or exuberant - it, more often than not, lands at some boring, glum spot in the middle, and I wanted to write about the forgotten moderate. Life seems to be so about flash lately, and that I've noticed that mentality trickling into aspects of life that we wouldn't expect, including how we deal with breakups. From the outside, it looks like whenever someone breaks up, it's immediately "go go go," or someone just goes offline to grieve for a week and then it's "go go go," but I don't believe that is the natural grieving process. It comes in waves and, again, I really wanted to highlight how acceptable and common it is to grieve slowly, and more importantly, mildly.

