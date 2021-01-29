The Hold Steady have released a new song entitled "Spices". The track is the third song that the band has released from their forthcoming album, "Open Door Policy", which is due on February 19th.
Frontman Craig Finn had this to say a\bout the new single, "'Spices' began with the intro riff that guitarist Tad Kubler brought in and it unfurled quickly when the band got together.
"It's probably one of the heaviest songs on the record, but it achieves some levity with the horn section that arrives at the chorus. Like a number of others on the record, 'Spices' speaks of technology - the way texts, social media, DMs, etc. allow acquaintances to pop up into our lives and potentially disappear again just as quickly." Listen to the new song below:
The Hold Steady Share Unreleased Track From Expanded Reissue
The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates
The Hold Steady Streaming Song From Upcoming Album
The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer 2019
The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender
The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender
Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video- Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video- Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire'- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video
Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album
Soilwork Announce Feature Film 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'
The Killers Expand 'Imploding The Mirage'
David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival
The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'
Singled Out: Kjersti Long's Eleanor Rigby