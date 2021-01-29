The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'

Album cover art courtesy Prescription PR

The Hold Steady have released a new song entitled "Spices". The track is the third song that the band has released from their forthcoming album, "Open Door Policy", which is due on February 19th.

Frontman Craig Finn had this to say a\bout the new single, "'Spices' began with the intro riff that guitarist Tad Kubler brought in and it unfurled quickly when the band got together.

"It's probably one of the heaviest songs on the record, but it achieves some levity with the horn section that arrives at the chorus. Like a number of others on the record, 'Spices' speaks of technology - the way texts, social media, DMs, etc. allow acquaintances to pop up into our lives and potentially disappear again just as quickly." Listen to the new song below:

