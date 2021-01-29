The Killers Expand 'Imploding The Mirage'

Cover art courtesy The Oriel Company

The Killers have released a brand new expanded deluxe edition of their latest album, "Imploding The Mirage," which hit stores today (January 29th) via Island Records.

The deluxe edition features the original album along with live, stripped down versions of the songs "Blowback" and "Caution," as well as a brand new track called "C'est La Vie".

The band's sixth studio album, "Imploding The Mirage," was recorded in Lso Angeles, Las Vegas and Party City, UT and was co-produced by the band and Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen.

Check out "C'est La Vie" and the tracklisting below:

Tracklist for Imploding The Mirage Deluxe:

1.My Own Soul's Warning2. Blowback3. Dying Breed4. Caution5. Lightning Fields feat. kd lang6. Fire In Bone7. Running Toward A Place8. My God feat. Weyes Blood9. When The Dreams Run Dry10. Imploding The Mirage11. C'est La vie12. Caution (Wasatch Style)13. Blowback (Acoustic)

"C'est La Vie" Visualizer Video

