The Killers Expand 'Imploding The Mirage'

The Killers have released a brand new expanded deluxe edition of their latest album, "Imploding The Mirage," which hit stores today (January 29th) via Island Records.
The deluxe edition features the original album along with live, stripped down versions of the songs "Blowback" and "Caution," as well as a brand new track called "C'est La Vie".
The band's sixth studio album, "Imploding The Mirage," was recorded in Lso Angeles, Las Vegas and Party City, UT and was co-produced by the band and Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen.
Check out "C'est La Vie" and the tracklisting below:
