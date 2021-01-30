Charming Liars Streaming New Song 'Pieces'

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released their brand new track "Pieces", which is the band's first single of 2021 and follows their Live Sounds of 2020 series.
They had this to say about the new track, "In the year 2021 it's hard not to see the division among us. It's everywhere you look. Our new song 'Pieces' amplifies the pain of division and the feelings associated with our current shattered reality."
Late last year Charming Liars announced their "Live Sounds of 2020," a video series featuring live performances of singles released throughout 2020.
The series kicked off with "In The Reflection Of Blood" and "Impact," followed most recently by "BLAME." The videos were filmed late last year in a warehouse in LA - the first time the band was able to perform together since the start of the pandemic.
Fans can expect additional videos in the weeks to come, as well as more new music later this year. Check out the new single below:
