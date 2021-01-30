Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Guest On New Ricky Warwick Song

Ricky Warwick has released a music video for this new song "When Life Was Hard and Fast" that features guest vocals from Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

The song is the title track to Ricky's forthcoming album, which will be his first solo record in five years and is scheduled to be released on February 19, 2021.

The video and the album's cover at both depict the County Down Ards TT Motor Race, which ran from 1928-1936 and the accident pictured occurred in front of a field that was part of Ricky's grandfather's farm where Warwich lived the first 14 years of his life.

Ricky is backed on the new album by Robert Crane (Bass), Xavier Muriel (Drums) and Keith Nelson (Guitar) and it features guest appearances from Elliott, former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, Thunder's Luke Morley, Guns 'N Roses' Dizzy Reed and Ricky's daughter Pepper.

Keith Nelson also produced the record and had this to say, "Ricky is a true Rock-n-Roll soul... he's got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It's been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record."

Watch the new video below:

