Michael Schenker Celebrates 50th Anniversary With MSG Video

Album cover art

MSG have released a new music video for their single "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind", which comes from their new album "Immortal" and is the first song that Michael Schenker ever wrote.

Schenker had this to say, "'In Search Of The Peace Of Mind' had to be my 50th anniversary celebration song. It means so much to me, because it was my very first musical composition I wrote at the age of 15. And it was also the first song I had ever put on a record, also at the age of 15.



"In addition, this song from the original Lonesome Crow Scorpions' album, the very first album the Scorpions had ever recorded, has a solo on it that that was so perfect I would never change a note in 1000 years. I have no idea where it came from, alongside the other solos on Lonesome Crow, where you can hear that I am an amateur, young and developing as a kid. But this lead break came from somewhere else. I have no idea how it happened.



"I wanted to re-record this song for Immortal, making it an epic and put an additional long solo on the end of the song, which turned out so amazing. The sound describes my 50-year journey expressed on lead guitar. Again it ended up so amazing, like an inner conversation throughout my life - questions and answers; making choices expressed on lead guitar.



"With Gary Barden, Ronnie Romero, Robin McAuley and Doogie White making a contribution to my 50th anniversary, it turned out complete. Not to forget the amazing contribution of Simon Phillips on drums, Barry Sparks on bass, as well as Steve Mann on keyboards. Fantastic." Watch the video below:

