System Of A Down Premiere 'Genocidal Humanoidz' Video

System Of A Down premiered the music video for their new song "Genocidal Humanoidz" at the end of a special livestream fundraising event on Saturday (Jan 30th) that helped raise funs for humanitarian efforts in their ancestral homeland of Armenia .
Columbia Records said of the special event earlier this week "In the tragic aftermath of the most egregious violence to affect the area since 1994, soldiers for the Defense Army of Artsakh and Armenia (many of them volunteers) suffered war crimes at the hands of the invaders- Azerbaijan abetted by Turkey and their Syrian mercenaries.
"These young men, wounded in the conflict, remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care. SYSTEM OF A DOWN is hosting the Livestream in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs.
"Additionally, funding will benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of chemical burns from banned white phosphorous weapons. All proceeds from the Livestream will be donated to this noble cause." Watch the video below:
