.

The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

Bruce Henne | 01-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special
Video still

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a performance special to mark the 50th anniversary of their album, "Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround."

"The Moneygoround: A One Man Show For One Night Only" is a one-off performance of the play co-written by Ray Davies and Paul Sirett featuring material from the 1970 satirical concept album about the music industry that was recently reissued to mark the milestone.

The record - which delivered two top 10 UK hits: "Lola" and "Apeman" - has been transformed into a theatrical presentation featuring actor Ben Norris.

"The Moneygoround' is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure," explains Ray Davies. "This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial 'hole'; eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola."

"The Moneygoround: A One Man Show For One Night Only" premiered on January 29 and will be available to view for 48 hours via The Kinks' YouTube channel. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

The Kinks Announce Livestream Performance Special

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Kinks In The Studio For 'Lola' 50th Anniversary

The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'

The Kinks Preview Expanded Lola 50th Anniversary Reissues

The Kinks Share Video Preview For Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Kinks Stream 'Shangri-La' 2019 Mix

The Kinks Announce Arthur 50th Anniversary Edition Reissues

More The Kinks News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rare Black Sabbath Demo- System Of A Down- Def Leppard Singer-more

Reviews

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

advertisement
Latest News

Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Guest On New Ricky Warwick Song

System Of A Down Premiere 'Genocidal Humanoidz' Video

The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

Michael Schenker Celebrates 50th Anniversary With MSG Video

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Crossroads To Insanity Video

Charming Liars Streaming New Song 'Pieces'

Singled Out: Brave New World's Sour Honey