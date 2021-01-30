The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a performance special to mark the 50th anniversary of their album, "Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround."
"The Moneygoround: A One Man Show For One Night Only" is a one-off performance of the play co-written by Ray Davies and Paul Sirett featuring material from the 1970 satirical concept album about the music industry that was recently reissued to mark the milestone.
The record - which delivered two top 10 UK hits: "Lola" and "Apeman" - has been transformed into a theatrical presentation featuring actor Ben Norris.
"The Moneygoround' is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure," explains Ray Davies. "This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial 'hole'; eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola."
"The Moneygoround: A One Man Show For One Night Only" premiered on January 29 and will be available to view for 48 hours via The Kinks' YouTube channel. Watch it here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
