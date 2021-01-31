Anthrax 'Among The Living' Members Part Of Graphic Novel

Cover art

Z2 comics will be releasing a special graphic novel this spring that was inspired by the classic Anthrax album "Among The Living", which will feature contributions from four members of the lineup that made the record.

Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Scott Ian will also contribute to the project. All four were part of the classic lineup that recorded the album, along with Dan Spitz.

Bello will be writing a chapter and had this to say, "I'm truly excited about this graphic novel. "Among The Living' was a very special record for Anthrax, and this is a great way to celebrate it while having all the amazing people adding their talents to it. I had a blast writing a chapter for it and letting my mind go to the dark side."

Belladonna will be writing the forward and he shared, "It is quite neat to be able to turn an album from years ago into a very special graphic novel. It's got cool stories and artwork from extraordinary people, good friends, artists and musicians who have joined us for a unique venture through Among The Living."

Ian will be contributing a story centered on "I Am The Law," which was originally inspired by the Judge Dredd character. Additional contributers include Rob Zombie, Corey Taylor, Brian Azzarello, Grant Morrison, Jimmy Palmiotti, Brian Posehn, Rick Remender, Joseph Trohman, Gerard and Mikey Way, and more.

Related Stories

Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute 2020 In Review

Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series

News > Anthrax