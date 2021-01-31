Cryptosis Release 'Transcendence' Video

Cover art courtesy District-19

Cryptosis have release a music video for their track 'Transcendence'. The song comes from the band's debut album, "Bionic Swarm," which is set to hit stores on March 26th.

They group had this to say about the concept, "In 2149 it is possible to purchase digital thoughts, knowledge and talents from a deceased person. The term 'self investment' has shifted to a whole different kind of perspective.

"People can now enhance their mind to be more creative and smarter beyond their wildest dreams. This all comes at a price, since the new technology is so addictive that society can't live without it anymore. Mankind has become the host... of a parasite."

Watch the video below:





Cryptosis' 'Transcendence' Video

Related Stories

News > Cryptosis