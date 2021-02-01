Andrew W.K. Announces New Single 'Babalon'

Single promo courtesy Napalm Records

Andrew W.K. fans get ready to party again and he has announced that he will be releasing a brand new single and music video entitled "Babalon" on February 17, 2021.

The track will be released digitally at major retailers and streaming services, as well as a limited edition 7" red/blue split colored vinyl, that will include the B-side "The Party Gods", and as a pair of 3D glasses autographed by Andrew W.K. Only 393 copies will be sold worldwide.

This will mark the first new music from Andrew W.K. since 2018's "You're Not Alone". Mario Dane, who worked on the new music, had this to say, "We're all very happy about this brand new 'Babalon' song. It's the result of a great labor, a great restraint, and a lot of great people dreaming.

"Andrew W.K. has always been focused on making dream feelings come true, and this feels like a high point in that ongoing effort. There's a lot of great energy and enthusiasm, and it's only just begun..." Preorder the limited edition vinyl single here.

