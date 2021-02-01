Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL' With New Song

Video still

Every Time I Die have released a lyric video for their new single "AWOL", which is the latest taste of their forthcoming ninth studio album that has yet to be officially announced.

"AWOL" is the third track revealed from the album, following the release of A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures," back in early December of last year.

Frontman Keith Buckley said at the time that those tracks are "two sides of the same reactionary coin. While 'A Colossal Wreck' looks around at the current state of the world and says 'life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive' and, 'Desperate Pleasures' takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before.

"It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I'm not sure which is worse, bein-g a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor." Watch the "AWOL" lyric video below:

