Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year

Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager Wendy Dio revealed that work has been completed on the metal legend's autobiography with the help of rock journalist Mick Wall.
Wendy shared the news during an interview with Rock Sverige. She said, "I have the book, Ronnie´s autobiography, finally finished with Mick Wall and I think it´s coming out on Ronnie´s birthday, July 10th.
"Ronnie had written half of it, and Mick Wall and I got together and found lots of interviews so I wanted it to still be in Ronnie´s voice. I´m very pleased with that."
She went on to discuss the official documentary that is the works. She said, "Then there´s the documentary with BMG and it´s probably coming out next year.
"We´ve been working on that and then it had to stop for a little bit because of them having to go to Europe to interview more people and because of the travel bans they haven´t been able to do that. Hopefully it will come out in 2022."
