Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Expected On His Birthday This Year

Holy Diver cover art

Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager Wendy Dio revealed that work has been completed on the metal legend's autobiography with the help of rock journalist Mick Wall.

Wendy shared the news during an interview with Rock Sverige. She said, "I have the book, Ronnie´s autobiography, finally finished with Mick Wall and I think it´s coming out on Ronnie´s birthday, July 10th.

"Ronnie had written half of it, and Mick Wall and I got together and found lots of interviews so I wanted it to still be in Ronnie´s voice. I´m very pleased with that."

She went on to discuss the official documentary that is the works. She said, "Then there´s the documentary with BMG and it´s probably coming out next year.

"We´ve been working on that and then it had to stop for a little bit because of them having to go to Europe to interview more people and because of the travel bans they haven´t been able to do that. Hopefully it will come out in 2022."

Related Stories

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends 2020 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming 2020 In Review

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends

Ronnie James Dio Remembered By Stars On His 78th Birthday

Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

News > Dio