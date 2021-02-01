Silver Cave Singled Out Week: See You Later

Silver Cave just released their brand new EP "See You Later" and to celebrate we have asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the tracks. Today he tells us about the title song. Here is the story:

"See You Later" is the title track for the new EP, and quite possibly my favorite Silver Cave song to date. It is a song about goodbyes.

The idea was born back in 2015 after graduating from college. I really began to struggle with saying goodbye to my friends. College was easily the most formative period of my life, and the bonds I formed there carried me through that time and beyond. I recall an evening I had with some old roommates in which we reminisced of our times living together, laughed, and went out and experienced the gorgeous summer night. At the end, we embraced each other and smiled, but we were still sad, because we knew that was probably "it". Even so, we couldn't say "goodbye." We just said "see you later."

As I prepared for a monumental change in my life, moving across the country, I was stricken with another bout of loss. My grandfather passed away. I had had other losses in my family, but I wasn't yet emotionally mature enough to feel their weight. This was the first of my life that truly shook me to my marrow. I was remarkably close to him. My entire family was. We all clung to our faith that one day we would see him again. Again, not "goodbye" but "see you later."



"See You Later" was all I could say, so this song came out of me. In my heart, it is not a sure thing. There is a lot of fear and many doubts. Each section of the song looks for some kind of peace among the pain that I felt, that we all felt. I know everyone reading this has felt it as well.

I hope there is something for you here. I hope you can glean hope from my experience, and find peace in the face of great loss.

I hope to see you someday, and share that hope.

