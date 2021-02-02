.

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release
Video still

The Foo Fighters have teamed up with Spotify to celebrate the release of their new studio album "Medicine At Midnight" this Friday, February 5th, with the launch of a special series.

The week-long social media special is called Midnight Drops and each night at 12:00am EST on Spotify's Instagram and Facebook stories, the streaming service will be sharing Foo Fighters-generated video and audio content.

Each drop will feature a unique audio or video from the band inspired by the new studio album and "the band's creative process", and will be available for just 24 hours, according to the announcement.

The streaming service shared Tuesday's drop "Foo Fighters just gave us an inside look at the making of their song #WaitingOnAWar. Who's ready for #MedicineAtMidnight?" See the posts as they are shared here and watch Dave Grohl's announcement video below:


Foo Fighters Playing Special Release Show and Launching Radio Channel

Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video

Foo Fighters Play Two New Songs For Jimmy Kimmel

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs

Foo Fighters Preview Austin City Limits Special

Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' 2020 In Review

