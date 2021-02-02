Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced that frontman Bruce Dickinson will be hosting an online listening party next week for the band's 1984 classic, "Powerslave."
Set to stream live on February 12 at 9 PM GMT, the album will be the focus of the upcoming 666th instalment of The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess' Tim's Twitter Listening Party, with Dickinson providing details of the record alongside a track-by-track rundown.
Listeners are invited to stream/play the album and follow along on Twitter via @Tim_Burgess or @LlSTENlNG_PARTY to watch the tweets in real time, and ask questions/share memories etc using #timstwitterlisteningparty.
The virtual series was launched last spring as the UK entered its first national lockdown. See the official tweet by Iron Maiden announcing event with video promo by Dickinson here.
