Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche

Album cover art

Indie-rock duo The Barettas recently a new single called "Touche" along with a performance video for the song and to celebrate we have asked Katie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Touche was written about 10 years ago but we revamped it and it sounds more professional and extra passionate. I used to go to the bar Che in Hamilton a lot and I knew the owner and one day we were talking and he said "I'm creepin' it real so I asked him if I could use that ina song and he said yes. I love the first lyrics of the song "I'm made of sailors blood (my grandfather was a gunner in WW2) and old gypsy bones, sugar-covered In Spice, and haggard pirate bones.

The song was originally recorded I. Hamilton and produced by Greg Taylor from Grade and Saint Alvia. This time we recorded it In Burlington at btown sound and the engineer was Micky Ellsworth. I think we rushed it the first time because there is a guitar mistake in the intro and I'm not as growly.

When Lauren and I were in the studio a few months ago we were being filmed at the same time as recording so I think that added a bit of pressure but it didn't affect us in a bad way but the footage wasn't our favourite. We ended up hiring a second videographer Adam Carter to film on a stage in A haunted church with candles and a fog machine and it turned out great! I'll end this blog with Our favourite line in the lyrics is "I might be sick In The head but I'm not crazy"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

Related Stories

News > The Barettas