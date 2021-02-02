.

Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche
Album cover art

Indie-rock duo The Barettas recently a new single called "Touche" along with a performance video for the song and to celebrate we have asked Katie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Touche was written about 10 years ago but we revamped it and it sounds more professional and extra passionate. I used to go to the bar Che in Hamilton a lot and I knew the owner and one day we were talking and he said "I'm creepin' it real so I asked him if I could use that ina song and he said yes. I love the first lyrics of the song "I'm made of sailors blood (my grandfather was a gunner in WW2) and old gypsy bones, sugar-covered In Spice, and haggard pirate bones.

The song was originally recorded I. Hamilton and produced by Greg Taylor from Grade and Saint Alvia. This time we recorded it In Burlington at btown sound and the engineer was Micky Ellsworth. I think we rushed it the first time because there is a guitar mistake in the intro and I'm not as growly.

When Lauren and I were in the studio a few months ago we were being filmed at the same time as recording so I think that added a bit of pressure but it didn't affect us in a bad way but the footage wasn't our favourite. We ended up hiring a second videographer Adam Carter to film on a stage in A haunted church with candles and a fog machine and it turned out great! I'll end this blog with Our favourite line in the lyrics is "I might be sick In The head but I'm not crazy"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche

News > The Barettas

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- Iron Maiden Singer To Host Listening Party-more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts

Epica Launch The Road To Omega Series

The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche