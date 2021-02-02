The Osbournes Fame Was Not A Good Experience For Jack

Minds Wide Open episode promo

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack is featured guest on the latest episode of Chris Cornell's daughter Lily Cornell Silver's online streaming series Minds Wide Open.

During the episode, Jack reflected on his state of mind while his family filmed the reality show The Osbournes. He said, "I went through a real rough patch from the moment that we did The Osbournes.

"We only did that show for about three years but during that three years I was not in a good place but that's because human beings are not designed to be famous."

The show also shared some thoughts from Jack and Lily's mothers. Jack's mom, Sharon Osbourne (talk show host and Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager) said, "I'm so proud of Lily and I just love her idea of bringing attention to the subject of mental health with Mind Wide Open.

"This issue is so prevalent with all generations and more than ever there's a real need for more forums like this for people to speak up and have meaningful discussions about mental health."

Lily's mom, Susan Silver, who is also a veteran music manager (Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and others), added, "Sharon has been a mentor and a friend to me since Jack was a little boy.

"With all that Jack and Lily have experienced in their lives, it's inspiring to witness their brave and vulnerable conversations about addiction and mental health.

"They give me hope that young people will lead the way in making sure that mental health challenges will soon be talked about with the same compassion as any other health crisis."

Stream the episode here.

