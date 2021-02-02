The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

Album cover art

The Treatment have released a music video for their new single "Rat Race". The track is the first song revealed from the band's forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Waiting For Good Luck," and is set to be released by Frontiers Music on April 9th. It was produced by Laurie Mansworth (Airrace) and mixed by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Country Communion, etc.)

The band had this to say about the effort, "We honestly all believe this album is a huge step forward for The Treatment and we can't wait for you to hear it.

"We will be touring as soon as circumstances will allow us and we look forward to seeing all you Treatment troops at our shows next year." Watch the "Rat Race" video below:

Related Stories

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

The Treatment Stream New Song 'Let's Get Dirty'

News > The Treatment