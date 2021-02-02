.

The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album
Album cover art

The Treatment have released a music video for their new single "Rat Race". The track is the first song revealed from the band's forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Waiting For Good Luck," and is set to be released by Frontiers Music on April 9th. It was produced by Laurie Mansworth (Airrace) and mixed by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Country Communion, etc.)

The band had this to say about the effort, "We honestly all believe this album is a huge step forward for The Treatment and we can't wait for you to hear it.

"We will be touring as soon as circumstances will allow us and we look forward to seeing all you Treatment troops at our shows next year." Watch the "Rat Race" video below:


Related Stories


The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

The Treatment Stream New Song 'Let's Get Dirty'

News > The Treatment

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- Iron Maiden Singer To Host Listening Party-more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts

Epica Launch The Road To Omega Series

The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche