glimmers Share Duet With Nick Pena of lostbody

Worlds Apart album cover art courtesy BPM

Atlanta rockers glimmers have released a music video for their new single called "No Good At Goodbyes", which is a duet with Nick Pena of lostbody.

The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Worlds Apart", which is set to be released on April 23rd and the band plans to release videos for each track that will ultimately add up to a short film.

vocalist Maggie Schneider explains, "This EP means a lot to all of us because it represents two years of hard work. It is a concept record, from the very first song to the last. Each of the five songs follows the progression of a relationship, as well as the stages of heartbreak: love, loss, denial, bargaining, hope, and acceptance. Will our characters get back together? Or will they remain worlds apart? It's up to you to decide.



"We decided to create a music video for each of the songs to follow this story, with each piece connecting to each other as the next episode of the relationship. Our videographer and great friend Deanna Elise brought these songs to life, and created the story with Maggie. Altogether, all five music videos create a short film, inspired by our favorite 90s and 2000s romance movies."



Maggie said of the new single/duet, "'Not Good at Goodbyes' is a confession of love - it's about my difficulty letting go of people, and saying goodbye to relationships.

"It hurts when the person you love leaves, whether it's temporary or forever. This is the last-ditch effort to say everything you want to say, before it's too late. I really hope listeners feel a special connection to this one.

"'Deanna and I wanted the beginning of our couple's story to look like a coming of age movie. Every scene is from a different point of our couple's relationship, and introduces the story that's carried through all 5 songs.

"We focused on filming memories made in cars because that's where I've shared some of my favorite moments." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > glimmers