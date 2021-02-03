.

Adam Ezra Group Launch The Album Project With 'All Right Today'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-03-2021

Single Art courtesy Press Here
Adam Ezra Group have released a new single called "All Right Today," which is the first track from their new recording series dubbed The Album Project, that will include 18 news singles released separately instead of an traditional album project.

The first track, "All Right Today," is described as "an effervescent, feel-good track which is an ode to putting one foot in front of the other, to living in the moment, and leaning on one another to get through our hardest times."

Adam had this to say, "I wrote that song years before COVID, but that line, 'We will be all right today,' kept coming back to me through this whole experience. It felt like a mantra I continue to lean on right now and the right way to kick this whole thing off." Watch the lyric video below:


