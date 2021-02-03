.

Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight

Keavin Wiggins | 02-03-2021

Playlist promo image courtesy DKC
The Foo Fighters are continuing their Midnight Drop special and the latest installment was a secret playlist of the songs that inspired their forthcoming album.

The new album will be called "Medicine At Midnight" and is set to be released this Friday, February 5th. The band has been leading up to the released with the special Midnight Drops via Spotify's social media pages.

Each night the band has been sharing a special feature via the channels and the latest installment was a special 'The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight' Spotify playlist. See the tracks below:

'The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight':


Stranger on the Town - The Damned
Last Dance - David Bowie
Running Free - Iron Maiden
Heading Out to the Highway - Judas Priest
Only You Can Rock Me - UFO
Surrender - Cheap Trick
Fame - David Bowie
Just What I Needed - The Cars
Congratulations - MGMT
Sick Things - Alice Cooper
Black Cross - 45 Grave
Kiss This - The Struts
Annie - that dog
Shanty Town - Desmond Decker

Stream the special playlist here

