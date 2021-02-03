Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight

Playlist promo image courtesy DKC

The Foo Fighters are continuing their Midnight Drop special and the latest installment was a secret playlist of the songs that inspired their forthcoming album.

The new album will be called "Medicine At Midnight" and is set to be released this Friday, February 5th. The band has been leading up to the released with the special Midnight Drops via Spotify's social media pages.

Each night the band has been sharing a special feature via the channels and the latest installment was a special 'The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight' Spotify playlist. See the tracks below:

'The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight':

Stranger on the Town - The DamnedLast Dance - David BowieRunning Free - Iron MaidenHeading Out to the Highway - Judas PriestOnly You Can Rock Me - UFOSurrender - Cheap TrickFame - David BowieJust What I Needed - The CarsCongratulations - MGMTSick Things - Alice CooperBlack Cross - 45 GraveKiss This - The StrutsAnnie - that dogShanty Town - Desmond Decker

Stream the special playlist here



