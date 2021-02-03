Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Twitter post screen shot

(hennemusic) Green Day will perform as part of the 10th annual NHL Honors event this weekend. "Fired up to finally be back on stage!" shared the band on social media.

The NFL Honors - which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012 - is the National Football League's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from the current season.

The 10th annual event will be broadcast on Saturday, February 6 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS as part of the Super Bowl LV weekend, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the title matchup on Sunday.

Green Day's latest album, "Father Of All", debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last February. Check out a single from the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

