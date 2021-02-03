Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

(hennemusic) Green Day will perform as part of the 10th annual NHL Honors event this weekend. "Fired up to finally be back on stage!" shared the band on social media.
The NFL Honors - which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012 - is the National Football League's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from the current season.
The 10th annual event will be broadcast on Saturday, February 6 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS as part of the Super Bowl LV weekend, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the title matchup on Sunday.
Green Day's latest album, "Father Of All", debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last February. Check out a single from the track here.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Covers Album
Green Day Announce 'Insomniac' 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg Classic
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour
Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special- Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight- Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'- more
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special
Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight
Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'
Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album
Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary
Evile Reveal Video For 'Hell Unleashed' And Announce Album
Cherie Currie Delivers 'Rock & Roll Oblivion' Isolation Video
The Gypsy Pistoleros Get 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'