.

Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Bruce Henne | 02-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Twitter post screen shot
Twitter post screen shot

(hennemusic) Green Day will perform as part of the 10th annual NHL Honors event this weekend. "Fired up to finally be back on stage!" shared the band on social media.

The NFL Honors - which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012 - is the National Football League's annual awards show recognizing the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from the current season.

The 10th annual event will be broadcast on Saturday, February 6 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS as part of the Super Bowl LV weekend, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the title matchup on Sunday.

Green Day's latest album, "Father Of All", debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last February. Check out a single from the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Covers Album

Green Day Announce 'Insomniac' 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg Classic

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour

Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover

News > Green Day

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special- Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight- Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight

Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'

Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

Evile Reveal Video For 'Hell Unleashed' And Announce Album

Cherie Currie Delivers 'Rock & Roll Oblivion' Isolation Video

The Gypsy Pistoleros Get 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'