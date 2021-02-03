The Gypsy Pistoleros Get 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'

Single cover art

The Gypsy Pistoleros have released a music video for their new song, "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere", which is the first single from their forthcoming studio album.

The new album will be called "The Mescalito Vampires" and is set to be released this June by Golden Robot/Riot Records. They describe it as "the Album they always promised to make, this release see's Gypsy Pistoleros fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion & crossover punk Rock n Roll leanings! Latin Rock's Appetite for Destruction, 'The Mescalito Vampires' is here!"

The band will be releasing "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere" digitally and as a special limited edition singled 7" gold splatter vinyl (only 500 copies will be available) on February 12th. Fans can preorder the vinyl here.

"The Mescalito Vampires" was recorded in Black Tree Recording Studios, Tardebigge, Worcestershire with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering & producing (The Beat, Dogs D'Amour, Chumbawamba, Arena, Hazel O'Connor, Dreadzone, etc) and features the new lineup of Gypsy Lee Pistolero, Mark Westwood (Shadowland, Clive Nolan, GLP), Gaz Le Bass (The Delray Rockets), Jan Vincent Vellazco (Pendragon, Ghost, PIG) and

Kris Jones. Watch the new video below:

