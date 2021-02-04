Ghost Iris Set Release For New Album 'Comatose'

Cover art courtesy Freeman Promotions

Ghost Iris have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, 'Comatose', on May 7th. The band previous released a video for the lead single "paper tiger"



The band had this to say about the title, "Comatose is a title that represents in a plethora of ways. It's about the fact that many people are asleep, but even from a coma, one can arise.

"On the surface, it might seem extremely dark, nihilistic, and bearing of a defeatist attitude, but darkness cannot exist where there's light. We all exist in the age of enlightenment and even though it seems as if we're all screwed and the earth is almost destroyed, times will surely change. Arise from the coma, no longer comatose, we fight the demons.

They said of the cover, "The artwork for Comatose depicts Kali, whose name translates to 'she who is death', as a mere mortal. To serve the title of the album, the majority of mankind are asleep and oblivious as to what is going on around them.

"Ultimately, we are death. However, there is no darkness without the light - let us all arise from the coma." Watch the "paper tiger" video below:

