Singled Out: Another Sky's Sun Seeker

Another Sky recently released their new EP "Music For Winter Vol. 1" and to celebrate we have asked Catrin to tell us about the single "Sun Seeker". Here is the story:

Jack was listening to loads of Jose Gonzalez in 2016, his biggest influence on guitar apart from Angus Young, and the riff for Sun Seeker was born. We jammed it as a band and it felt like a breath of fresh air. I remember programming the string part on logic and getting our string trio to listen to awful midi parts and copy them by ear. It was our friends' favourite song at the time, but the lyrics said something about Atlas and Greek mythology and were kind of pretentious and crap, so we shelved it.

Years later, we revisited the song and the lyric we latched onto was 'a burning shipwreck'. We added a breakdown and Max decided to scrape the cymbals in the breakdown to sound like a shipwreck as Naomi put on her classic bass reverb swells. The song has always had triple tracked vocals, even in the early demo. We got our dear friend and cellist Mat Roberts into our studio to record. The part we really loved was where he just followed the piano line.

I rewrote the lyrics about scattered memories, ranging from a kid in my art class who made a clay gun and walked around the classroom putting it to everyone's head claiming he was going to come back to school with a gun and shoot everyone...to my mum calling Greta Thunberg a canary in the mine. There's not really a narrative and I'm not always singing from the perspective of myself. I think I'm trying to explore painting women as victims/animals and how that repeated rhetoric throughout my life has affected me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

