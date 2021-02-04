The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show

Medicine At Midnight cover art

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 8. The episode will also see Dave Grohl join the host for an interview prior to the band's appearance as they promote the February 5 release of their new album, "Medicine At Midnight."

Co-produced by Greg Kurtin and the band, the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

The Foo Fighters recently issued "Waiting On A War" as the third single from the 2021 release and, according to Grohl, the track was based on his real life experience.

"As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war," recalls the rocker. "I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.

"Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote 'Waiting On a War' that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall," he adds. "Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

