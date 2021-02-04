The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

The Spill Canvas have shared a brand new track called "Molecules" that features Sherri Dupree-Bemis of Eisley. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Conduit", which is due March 5th.

Nick Thomas had this to say about the song,, "Aside from being the only acoustic song on the new album, it was written and tracked remotely during the beginning of the pandemic by myself, our multi-instrumentalist 5th member Geoff Black, and the amazing Sherri Dupree-Bemis from Eisley.

"This one holds a very special place in my heart because it's the first love song I've written for my wife of 5 years, Sarah. It feels like I finally articulated exactly what I feel for her on this one, and for that I'm honored to have found it in my skull." Check out the song below:

Related Stories

News > The Spill Canvas