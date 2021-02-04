.

The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 02-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media
Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

The Spill Canvas have shared a brand new track called "Molecules" that features Sherri Dupree-Bemis of Eisley. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Conduit", which is due March 5th.

Nick Thomas had this to say about the song,, "Aside from being the only acoustic song on the new album, it was written and tracked remotely during the beginning of the pandemic by myself, our multi-instrumentalist 5th member Geoff Black, and the amazing Sherri Dupree-Bemis from Eisley.

"This one holds a very special place in my heart because it's the first love song I've written for my wife of 5 years, Sarah. It feels like I finally articulated exactly what I feel for her on this one, and for that I'm honored to have found it in my skull." Check out the song below:


Related Stories


The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

News > The Spill Canvas

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'- Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'- The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show- Alice Cooper- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'

Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'

The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show

Alice Cooper Celebrates Birthday With 'Social Debris' Video

The Pretty Reckless Release 'And So It Went' Video

The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song

Ghost Iris Set Release For New Album 'Comatose'

Singled Out: Another Sky's Sun Seeker