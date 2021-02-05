3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary

3 Doors Down have announced that on March 26th they will release a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl.

The "Escatawpa Sessions," recorded in the band's Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks.

The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency.

A 2CD and an expanded digital album will also be available. The 2CD and digital album each feature four new bonus tracks including, "The Better Life (XX Mix)," a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, "Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic)," "Be Like That (2000 Acoustic)," and "Wasted Me (With Harp Version)."

Frontman Brad Arnold had this to say,, "It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released the album that changed our lives forever. It's been a wild ride, and I can truly say we're extremely excited to celebrate The Better Life by playing it front to back this year.

"I'm really looking forward to rocking and celebrating with our fans this summer. We can't wait to share the new production; it's one of the largest and best looking we've ever had." Watch the new lyric video for The Better Life (XX Mix)" below:

