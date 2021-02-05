.

Bruce Springsteen Song Given Bluegrass Makeover By River Kittens

Keavin Wiggins | 02-05-2021

Bruce Springsteen Song Given Bluegrass Makeover By River Kittens
St. Louis duo River Kittens have given the Bruce Springsteen's classic "Atlantic City" bluegrass makeover and have announced that they have inked a deal with Devon Allman's label, Create Records for their forthcoming EP.

They had this to say about the cover, "'Atlantic City' is a song that has always been close to our hearts. It's one of the first songs Mattie ever learned on her mandolin.

"Its piece of music that has seen us both through hard times and loves lost. It's a classic night cap tune for late night jams with our pals in St. Louis. It's as much our anthem as any song we've written.

We feel as though 'Everything dies baby, that's a fact...' is a great reminder to not to take life so seriously, but also to live in the moment! It's the original YOLO." Check out the cover below:


