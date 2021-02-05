Lamb Of God Stream New Song From Deluxe Edition

Package promo image courtesy Adrenaline

Lamb Of God are streaming a bonus track called "Ghost Shaped People" to preview their forthcoming three-disc deluxe edition reissue of their self-titled album.

The new package will be released on March 26th and will feature ht original studio album with two additional bonus tracks, along with a live performance of the album, plus a DVD of the live performance.

Willie Adler had this to say, "This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I'm incredibly proud of. Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance.

"This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.....be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point.

"And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you." Stream "Ghost Shaped People" below:

