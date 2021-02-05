Serj Tankian Releases 'Elasticity' Video and Announces EP

EP cover art courtesy Speakeasy

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a music video for his new song "Elasticity", which is the title track for his forthcoming five-track solo EP that will be hitting stores on March 19th.

Serj had this to say, "When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose.

"As we weren't able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker." Watch the Vlad Kaptur-directed video below:

