Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour

Eric Church has released a new track entitled "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones" from his forthcoming triple album release "Heart & Soul", and revealed that he is plotting a North American tour.

He had this to say about the new ballad, "'Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones' was such a tough one for us to get, but it ended up as one of my favorite performances of my career.

"Casey Beathard had written that song and I first played it laying back on my bed for a guitar vocal. I tried to play it the same way a thousand times after that, but there's a way that song develops that we never could recapture - something about relaxing and laying back; there's a lope to that song. I started to worry about the soul going away the more we tried, so Jay Joyce said, 'let's let Brian Sutton have a shot at it.' We let him hear it one time and then he was feeling it as we went.

"There's some extra pauses and spaces in the back of the recording as he figured it out - I think that's what makes that song. It's compelling and that's a lot to do with Brian and Jay."

Church also shared some big news in a video message to fans. He said, "We are working on a North American tour. We're waiting for the right timing to officially announce all the details, but I want you to know that a tour is coming, and we are very excited to play new music for our old friends... I cannot wait to see you on the road."

Listen to the new song below:

